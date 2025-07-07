We’re ready for Anambra elections —Police, INEC

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Anambra and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) say they are ready for the Aug. 16 Senatorial bye-election and Nov. 8 governorship election in the State.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) Ikioye Orutugu and the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Elizabeth Agwu, said this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Awka.

Orutugu said that the police have been meeting with other security agencies and the INEC to ensure hitch-free elections in the state.

“I am the chairman, Anambra State Security Committee. All the security agencies meet regularly to analyse the security situation and plan ahead.

“Recently, we have been meeting with the INEC to fine-tune plans for the election; therefore, we are fully prepared for the elections,” he said.

He said that the police was collaborating with other security agencies to ensure security before, during and after the elections.

He commended Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and the Inspector- General (I-G) of Police Kayode Egbetokun for supporting the command to secure the state.

He appealed for more support to enable the police personnel discharge their duties more efficiently.

Meanwhile, Agwu said that the Commission was ready for the elections, adding that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise beginning on 8, July was strictly for governorship election and not for the senatorial bye-election.

According to her, the CVR will commence on end July 17, adding that it would run from 9:00am to 3.00pm daily.

She urged eligible voters in the state to come out en masse to register afresh or make necessary corrections to their biodata.

“Fresh registration must be done physically at INEC designated office, while data revalidation or corrections can be done online. The commission will not register anybody in absentia,” she said.

She said that registrations outside approved hours would not be accepted, adding that training for ad hoc committees had been concluded as part of INEC’s preparations for the governorship election.

On the bye-election, she said that voters would use their existing Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

According to her, a separate nationwide CVR will begin immediately after the bye-election to prepare for the 2027 general elections.

Agwu also said that INEC has configured 300 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) scanners for the Nov. 8 governorship election.

“In this regard we have finalised arrangements with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for the deployment of corps members as ad hoc staff,” she told NAN.

“INEC is not collecting money from anyone. Please do not pay anyone to be registered and do not attempt to register for anyone.

“We have conducted sensitisation programmes for stakeholders in Anambra state as required by the Electoral Act,” she said.

She said the commission was collaborating with security agencies to nip any security breach in the bud ahead of the election.

“INEC has Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with transport unions across the country. They will provide logistics and we will pay them,” she told NAN.

“We want this election to be better than the last one. I have personally verified our Bimodial Voters Accreditation (BVA) machines to ensure that they are fully functioning,” she said.

Agwu assured the people of adequate security during the elections and encouraged them to participate fully without fear.

“Security personnel from across the country will be deployed during the elections. Please do not be afraid,” she said.