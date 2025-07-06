We’re not afraid of coalition parties in Ebonyi — APC chairman

…Says More Federal Lawmakers Set to Join APC

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, has dismissed the threat posed by a potential coalition of opposition parties in the state, declaring that the APC remains firmly on course ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking to journalists in Abakaliki, Okoro-Emegha said the APC is not intimidated by opposition alliances, attributing the party’s growing dominance to the performance and popularity of Governor Francis Nwifuru.

“We are not afraid of any coalition of political parties in Ebonyi. Our people don’t vote for parties; they vote for individuals. Governor Nwifuru has done well enough to earn a second term based on his achievements,” he stated.

The APC chairman further revealed that the party is on the verge of welcoming another House of Representatives member from the opposition into its fold, following the recent defection of Hon. Joseph Nwobashi, who represents Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the APC.

He hinted that discussions are ongoing with other federal lawmakers in the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), adding that another defection is imminent.

“In a few weeks — it might not even take up to two weeks — another House of Reps member will join the APC here in Ebonyi. That’s how prepared we are for 2027,” he added.

Currently, Hon. Iduma Igariwey (Afikpo/Edda) and Hon. Nkemkanma Kama (Ohaozara, Onicha, Ivo) remain the only federal lawmakers from Ebonyi still with PDP and LP respectively. However, Chief Okoro-Emegha expressed optimism that they may soon join the APC.

He also disclosed that three members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly elected on the platforms of APGA, LP, and PDP have already defected to the APC, reinforcing the party’s growing strength across the state.

“One more opposition House of Assembly member is still left, and he is already working closely with us. Something is just holding him down for now,” he hinted.

The APC chairman lauded President Bola Tinubu for his efforts at national transformation, stating that the President, in collaboration with state governors, is working to reposition Nigeria to compete globally.

“President Tinubu is fixing problems that have existed for decades. With the support of state governors, including our own, Nigeria is on the path to greatness.”

Chief Okoro-Emegha concluded with a strong message of confidence, declaring that the APC is fully prepared and mobilized for the next electoral cycle in Ebonyi and beyond.