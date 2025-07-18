We’re celebrating Aso-Oke from traditional to modern design — Dawuda Adedoyin

By Moses Nosike

At the recent concluded Aso-oke exhibition to promote Nigerian local contents, Dawuda Adedoyin Hafis, CEO of Doyin_alasooke in a media chat said, “this is a platform dedicated to celebrating the art and craft of Aso-oke. It’s about celebrating Aso-oke in all its forms, from traditional to modern designs. Aso-oke festival put on an amazing first exhibition, celebrating the artistry and craftsmanship that can be achieved with Aso-oke. It was a great platform to showcase the potential of this local material”.

Speaking on materials that were showcased during the exhibition, Dawuda said, “We showcased a curated collection of traditional Aso-oke attire, including ancestral pieces such as the revered late Ogboni Iduntafa Agbada, Danshiki, and Sokoto, which hold significant cultural heritage”.

Additionally, “we featured our best-selling Aso-oke baseball caps, intricately designed with vintage Aso-oke strands in a palette of unique and captivating colors. Our collection also included Aso-oke pants and shorts, tailored for the modern woman, blending tradition with contemporary style”.

According to Dawuda, the exhibition was organised with the intention to promote our local Aso-oke where every vendor brought their A-game, and the exhibition was incredible. “I must confessed that I was impressed by the diverse interests and needs of customers at the exhibition, which broadened my understanding of how Aso-oke can be utilized in various ways”.

The organizers of Aso Oke Festival are a group of cultural promoters led by Mr Bayo George, Project Director; Mr Kehinde Akintonde, Logistics & Finance Director; Mr Oluseun Davids, Administrative Director, & Mr Ayo Idowu, Media Director.