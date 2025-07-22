We’ll restore law and order in Nigeria – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace, stability, and law and order across Nigeria, especially in areas plagued by insecurity and violence.

Speaking through the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, at the commissioning of the first phase of a housing project for victims of banditry in Kaduna State, President Tinubu declared, “Nigeria is in safe hands, and we will restore law and order. That is an assurance we are giving. It will be done.”

The housing project, executed in partnership with the Qatar Charity Organisation, forms part of the federal government’s broader agenda to rebuild communities devastated by violent attacks.

President Tinubu noted that significant strides had already been made in restoring peace in Kaduna. “Recovery is ongoing, and it is clear that fresh air is blowing through Kaduna State—things are changing,” he said.

He emphasised that good governance must prioritise the welfare of the people, particularly those who have suffered from violence and displacement. “We are wiping the tears of victims of extreme violence. We are reconciling communities. We are giving everyone a space to belong and a sense of inclusion,” Tinubu stated.

The President commended the Kaduna State Government, the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the Chief of Defence Staff for adopting both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies in the fight against insecurity, praising what he termed the “Kaduna Peace Model.”

According to him, the model is “intelligence and community-driven, rooted in the understanding that sustainable peace must be cultivated, not imposed.”

He pointed to the reopening of the Birnin Gwari Market and the return of displaced farmers to their ancestral lands as key indicators of progress. “This is a public declaration that Kaduna is having a new face—a face of reality and rebuilding,” he said.

Addressing victims directly, President Tinubu added, “We heard you. You are victims of extreme violence, but we are with you. Your government sees you and acknowledges your pains.”

He also expressed appreciation to the Qatar Charity Organization for their support, and reiterated the federal government’s resolve to deliver “tangible, impactful, and sustainable” outcomes that reach those most affected.

“This fight against terrorism is a challenge,” Tinubu concluded, “but addressing it remains one of the top priorities of this current administration under our national security agenda,” he said.