We’ll end ‘Japa or Nothing’ mindset – Michael Adesola, Web3 Academy

By Adetutu Audu

As thousands of Nigerians look for every way out — visa lotteries, student routes, or relocation schemes — one young founder is flipping the script with a powerful message: You don’t have to “japa” to earn in dollars.

Michael Adesola, founder of The Web3 Academy, once sat in a dusty café, cracked phone in hand, dreaming of a way out. But instead of leaving, he discovered Web3. “I used to believe escape was the only option,” he says. “But then I made my first $100 — right here in Nigeria. That moment rewired everything.”

Today, he’s helping others do the same.

With the launch of The Web3 Academy, Nigerians now have access to a structured online school designed to help them earn from airdrops, freelance gigs, DAO jobs, research roles, and more — all from within the country.

The platform offers affordable, beginner-friendly training, focused on helping everyday people get paid in dollars without needing to code or relocate.

“We’re not anti-japa — we’re pro-choice,” says Michael. “We want to show Nigerians that they can build, earn, and thrive right here—without leaving behind family, culture, or identity.”

Empowerment over escape

More than just a skills platform, The Web3 Academy is helping reshape national mindset—by providing practical, income-generating tools that give people a reason to stay.

With a growing waitlist and active learners already completing tasks and earning, the school is proving that global work doesn’t require global relocation.

As the cost of living rises and local jobs shrink, platforms like this give hope. Not false hope—but real earning potential that matches global standards.