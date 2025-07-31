We will resist attempt by govt to bring division between NLC, TUC – Labour

— As NLC condemns state interference in trade unions activities

—Says ILO monitoring the situation closely

— RATTAWU to champion salary structure for media workers

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Organized Labour has promised to resist any attempt by external forces to cause disunity between the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, so as to weaken agitation for workers welfare.

This is as the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has condemned in totality, the persistent interference of government and security agencies in the affairs of trade unions in the country, especially in their funds and internal disputes.

Speaking when he received the new leadership of the Radio, Television and Arts Workers Union, RATTAWU in his office, President of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, of Nigeria, Comrade Festus Osifo, assured that the leadership of the two labour centers will worker together to protect the interest of the workers.

Comrade Osifo, who was represented by the TUC Secretary General, Dr. Nuhu Toro, also promised to always work together with RATTAWU.

He said: “The TUC believes in solidarity. We believe in collective action, and we are confident that together, we can amplify our voices and strengthen our advocacy for justice, equity and improve welfare for all workers in Nigeria.

“We are aware that sometimes management and employers try to divide our ranks, which you captured as divide and rule. We are not also ignorant of those tactics, but I would like to assure you that together, we can surmount all of those challenges and ensure that we get value for our working people.”

Earlier at the NLC headquarters, President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, while receiving newly elected executives of the RATTAWU in Abuja, described the situation as “unheard of” in other parts of the World.

Ajaero, who hinted that the International Labour Organisation, ILO, was closely monitoring the Nigerian government’s interference in union activities, insisted that trade unions were independent organisations that were guided by their own internal rules in line with principles of the ILO which frees trade unions from government interference in their establishment , administration and activities.

Making reference to the interference of security agencies in the internal dispute within RATTAWU few months ago, Ajaero also frowned at government’s interference into the funds of Nigerian workers with the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, and the National Pension Commission, PenCom.

He said: “Trade union organizations are independent organizations. They have their way, they have their own rules. The way security agencies are moving into union activities It’s unheard of and it’s condemnable.

“You can’t see their presence except you invite them to bring protection at the venue for them to enter into your hall and be interpreting your constitution. And on the day that you have your conference they were inviting you all over.

“What is the reason for that? If the election result is not correct people go to National Industrial Court (NIC) and Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP) to seek for nullification.

“This is an independent organization, the ILO is clear about it that avoid government interference in what they are doing so what is the police and the DSS doing?”

“The issue of state interference in labour activities is getting out of hand. We raised this before and we are raising it again.

“The same way the Nigerian state is interfering on NSITF funds, on PENCOM funds. That interference even the ILO is looking at it. Trade union organizations are independent organizations; they have their way, they have their own rules that operates but if there is an infraction, any of the parties can seek redress which is what we expect but not to disrupt what we are doing. I don’t think that that is in order.”

Ajaero further condemned actions of some unionists who have formed the habit of inviting security agencies with an intent to disrupt proceedings for selfish reasons.

“For us members that write to them to bring them in what is your intention because it’s only when we write them to come and stop this conference they will come. But why would you write them?

“If you know you are not going to win the election you allow others to go or you increase your campaign.”

The NLC President charged the new executives of RATTAWU to work towards unionising private broadcast stations and theatre artistes whom he noted were in large numbers nationwide, as well as drawing a template for improved Welfare of its members.

“The number of private radio stations and TV stations in this country is unimaginable in the 36 states and Abuja. Let’s unionize them.

“Every organization, every union ceases to exist the very moment they stop unionizing. You cannot be dependent on the FRCN and the NTA, more stations are out there even art workers in all the states so why are you not playing among the first three or four in NLC because your resources are there and you’re not picking it.”

The NLC President who charged the new President RATTAWU not to betray the confidence his predecessor has in him, urged him to take care for the union with a promise to support the union’s dream of setting up the RATTAWU radio and TV station.

The newly elected President of RATTAWU, Prince Emeka Kalu sought support of the NLC and TUC in its quest for a special media salary structure that recognises the sacrifices and hard work of radio and television workers in timely dissemination of factual and objective messages and information.

“These image makers, those who shine the torch for others to see, ought not to be walking through the shadowy parts of life as themselves but as the light they radiate. We cannot be playing this front-line role with essential service delivery we render.

“We do not know what Saturday is, we don’t have weekends, we don’t have celebrations. We are on duty on public holidays and where there’s crisis and at the end we do not have a special salary structure for us.

“We are going to pursue that vigorously and we pray that you are going to assist us in that. Ensure that we get special media salary structure for our members and for special cultural structure for them.”

He also appealed to the leaderships of the two labour centers to work together and shun any advances from the government that could lead to a crack within the ranks of the centers.

Kalu, a broadcaster with the Anambra Broadcasting Service, promised members of RATTAWU they would systematically get back their rebates on a monthly basis, however urged the chapters to ensure consistent remittances to the national leadership.