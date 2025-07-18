We plan on making waves in Nigeria’s music scene – PAMG Records

L-R: Pablo Billionz (Artiste), Pablo Billionz (Artiste), Prince Armani (CEO of the label)

PAMG Records — short for Prince Armani Music Group — is quickly establishing itself as one of the most exciting new players in Nigeria’s dynamic music industry. Based in Benin City, Edo State, the label was founded by entrepreneur, singer, and songwriter Okonoboh Martins, popularly known as Prince Armani.

Since its official launch in May 2024 with the breakout single “Sorrow Go Away,” PAMG has built a reputation for discovering raw talent and delivering consistent hits.

“We started with a dream and a sound,” said Prince Armani. “Sorrow Go Away wasn’t just a song, it was a message — and when it went viral, we knew we had something special. PAMG is here to give voice to a generation that’s hungry to be heard.”

In just a few months, PAMG has managed and distributed over 200 songs, including singles, albums, and EPs. Its diverse artist roster includes Pablo Billionz, Bless Vn, and Prince Armani himself — all of whom bring distinct voices and styles to the table.

“We’re building a movement, not just a label,” said Pablo Billionz, whose track “Closer” has become a fan favorite. “PAMG gives us freedom — we experiment, we collaborate, we grow.”

Bless Vn, another standout talent on the label, echoed the same sentiment: “This is more than business. At PAMG, we’re like a family. Songs like ‘Pray for Me’ come from real places, and that’s what people connect with.”

Among PAMG’s growing catalogue are hit releases like:

Sorrow Go Away

Money Minded

Esan Boys

Champion

Closer by Pablo Billionz

Pray for Me by Bless Vn

In addition to individual projects, the label has released two DJ mixtapes — Volume 1 and Volume 2 — which are now available on all major streaming platforms after resolving early copyright issues.

“The support has been overwhelming,” Prince Armani shared. “There’s so much untapped talent in Edo and across Nigeria. We’re just getting started.”

With a strong online presence and growing fan base, PAMG continues to connect with listeners via social media and digital platforms, positioning itself as a label to watch.

“Keep your eyes on us,” Prince Armani said. “This is only the beginning.”