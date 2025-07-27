We love Atiku, he’s still our leader in the North, says Dankwambo

Hassan Dankwambo

Former Governor of Gombe State and senator representing Gombe North, Ibrahim Dankwambo, has reaffirmed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar remains a key political figure in northern Nigeria, despite his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking during an expanded stakeholders’ meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe on Sunday night, Dankwambo described Atiku as a widely respected leader whose status remains unchanged.

“It’s time to build our party as at today, it’s not about leadership of the party but we have leaders we recognise like in the north; Atiku Abubakar is our leader, we love and like him and by virtue of his position as a former vice president he is our leader whether he is in PDP or ADC,” he said.

Dankwambo also acknowledged the leadership roles of other prominent northern figures, including the current Vice President Kashim Shettima and former Vice President Namadi Sambo.

“Kashim Shettima is our leader, he is our vice president, and he is from this zone we love and like him. We hope he comes to our party, including Namadi Sambo is our leader,” he added.

Addressing speculation about his political ambitions, Dankwambo ruled out a return to the presidential race in 2027.

“I don’t have the intention now to contest for the office of President. I have done it before, but as of today, I don’t have the intention to contest now. Let’s finish building our party, only God gives power,” he said.

The meeting, according to him, aimed to brief party members on the outcome of the recent PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja. He highlighted the party’s organisational progress, noting that it remains the only political party that has completed its congresses across all levels.

“In a meeting held before the National Executive Committee meeting, it’s important to enlighten our members about the issues at the national level,” he said.

“I want to assure our people that as of today, it’s only PDP that has completed congresses from ward, local government, state and our zonal for the ones that are due have been concluded, and we have fixed the date for our national convention that will conclude other things about party matters.”

Also speaking at the event, Senator Anthony Siyako, who represents Gombe South, downplayed concerns about internal divisions within the PDP, citing the strong attendance of elected representatives as proof of party unity.

“We want to disabuse people’s minds; seeing all of us here, members of the national assembly, state assembly, it shows that all is well,” he said.

Commenting on the role of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in ongoing party dynamics, Siyako dismissed the notion that Wike poses a threat to the PDP’s cohesion.

“Wike is a single person in the whole system. If PDP were a one-man business, he would be a problem. PDP is not a one-man business.

“I have not seen any party that has consolidated and grown from the root like PDP; all others are meeting points of some people along the way, and therefore, to disperse is easier,” Siyako added.