‘We lost a hero of all times’ Pro-Tinubu group mourns Buhari

By Tunde Oso

A leading pro-Tinubu political support group, Forward With President Tinubu 2027 (FWPT), has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a visionary and iconic leader who laid the foundation for a new Nigeria.

In a condolence message issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director General of the group, Comrade Peter Ilefa, described Buhari as “a hero of all times” whose leadership was marked by integrity, discipline, and moral uprightness.

“The African continent has lost one of its greatest leaders, a rare gift to his generation,” Ilefa said. “President Buhari’s life was one of meritorious service to humanity. He impacted Nigeria positively and laid the groundwork for a more prosperous nation.”

FWPT had recently paid a courtesy visit to Dr. Fatima Buhari, a patroness of the group, prior to the news of the former president’s death. Ilefa said the group shares in the pain of Buhari’s family and urged them to find solace in the belief that the late President now rests in Al-Janna Firdaus.

Recalling Buhari’s long and distinguished service, Ilefa stated:

“At 82, Buhari had conquered many milestones: from fighting in the civil war to serving as a military Head of State, Minister of Petroleum, Governor, CEO of NNPC and Petroleum Trust Fund, and ultimately as a two-term democratically elected President under the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

He described Buhari as one of Africa’s most revered political figures and noted that the group was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the news of his passing.

“Our nation has lost an iconic statesman and an exemplary patriot. His life of discipline and resolve will forever remain a beacon to future generations,” the statement said.

Ilefa also extended condolences to President Bola Tinubu, describing Buhari as a close friend and associate who handed over power to him.

He urged Nigerians to honor Buhari’s memory by upholding national unity, patriotism, and moral integrity, stressing that FWPT remains committed to preserving the late President’s legacy.

“May the soul of our departed leader rest in perfect peace,” Ilefa concluded.