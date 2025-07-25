We have right to live freely, Igbos in Rivers insist

…beg IGP, police for adequate security at Rivers’ IgboFest

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Igbos in Rivers State have urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to deploy adequate personnel to provide security for its proposed Igbo Festival billed to hold in the state.

The Igbos, under the aegis of Indigenous Igbo Congress, IIC, Rivers State, noted that the IgboFest is a cultural festival of the Igbo nation celebrated in major cities in Nigeria and across the world, noting that in recent times the event has been held in Germany, the United States of America, Canada, South Africa and others.

IIC was responding to a petition to the Inspector General of Police, allegedly written by a group, Ikwerre People’s Association, IPA, under the title, ‘The Proposed “Igbo Fest” in Port Harcourt will Cause a Breakdown of Law and Order.

The body made this clarification in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday signed by Comrade Chimenum Amadi, President General, IIC, and Comrade Victor Ogenma, Secretary General.

IIC, in the statement, however, said the claims of breakdown of law and order were baseless, noting that the event has always been held under a peaceful atmosphere.

The statement read: “It is myopic, devilish and chauvinistic to assume that such an event that attract the lows and highs, brothers and sisters, friends and allies and reinforces cultural ties, will lead to breakdown of laws and order. We ask, how?

“We, the people of Ikwerre and all Igbo-speaking Rivers people, are solidly in support of the festival. It should be noted that the event is not exclusive to the 5 Igbo States of South East as insinuated by the ignorant group, but are jointly held by Igbos of South East, South South, and North Central.

“Therefore, Dear Igbos of South East and South South, North Central, we the Indigenous Igbos of Rivers State under the auspices of Indigenous Igbo Council (IIC) urge you to go ahead and have our IgboFest as scheduled.”

The body, however, called on the IGP of police to rather provide adequate security for the event, the Igbos in Rivers State have the right to live as free people.

“We have the right to live as free people and mingle as enshrined in the 1999 constitution as amended. No one has the right to infringe on another’s fundamental right of association as citizens of this country.

“We enjoin all Igbos whether from the South South or South East or North Central coming for the festival to remain peaceful in the cause of the “IgboFest” and be rest assured that the Indigenous Igbos of Rivers State are solidly

behind you.

“The Inspector General of Police should ignore the criminal group and provide adequate security to the participants as it is done in all cities where the event has already been held this year,” the statement added.