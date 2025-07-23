We focus on initiatives that genuinely change lives – Adeleye, Lions District Governor

Lion Adelaja Adeleye, District Governor, District 404B3 (letf), and the immediate past District Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, performing the handing over ceremonies at the event. PHOTO: Kehinde Gbadamosi.

Real service must focus on initiatives that genuinely change lives – combat hunger, promote health, and foster sustainable community development.

Lion Adelaja Adeleye, the District Governor of Lions Club International, District 404B3, made the point at a press briefing in commemoration of the new Lions service year, 2025-2026, in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to Adeleye, this year’s theme, “Lead to serve, serve to lead,” inspired the need to touch everyday Nigerians where they experience lack. He said the needs assessment carried out by the district, identified where each community needs intervention.

Adeleye called on “everyone here to embrace a shared call to action: let us dedicate ourselves to membership growth and retention by inviting those who believe in service and leadership and nurture our current members.

“We will launch campaigns to raise awareness, provide support, and reduce the stigma and challenges faced by mental health victims. A healthy mind is essential for a thriving community, and as the Dalai Lama said, ‘The purpose of our lives is to be happy’. Let’s help our communities find happiness through mental wellness and well being.”

On climate change, he stressed that “We need to protect our environment. We will plant trees, organize clean-ups, and promote eco-friendly habits. Remember, ‘The Earth does not belong to us: we belong to the Earth,’ as Chief Seattle once observed. Our actions can ensure a sustainable future.”

He also spoke of the “Relieving Hunger” drive: “We shall be implementing feeding programmes and food security projects in all communities across our District. As Booker T. Washington said, ‘Hunger and poverty are not accidents but results of policies and neglect. Our responsibility is to act’.

“This year we shall be embarking on the Remodelling and refurbishment of the Dining facilities at Lagos State Model Junior College, Ojo Lagos State to complete the phase II of the project.”

The new District Governor also called for mobilisation of resources and donations to support the Lions Club initiatives.

The high point of the event was Adeleye’s official decoration, and handing over of the paraphernalia of office to him by the immediate past District Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Bello.

Other District officials that graced the event were Ibiba Odili, Cabinet Secretary; Lekan Oyerinde, Cabinet Treasurer; Tosin Taiwo, and Aderonke Oyewunmi, 1st and 2nd Vice District Governor, respectively, among others.