We don’t have problem with Atiku, Obi, Amaechi’s 2027 ambition  — ADC spokesperson

By Bayo Wahab

Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC), says the party doesn’t have any problem with any of its leaders declaring presidential ambition.

Following the launch of the ADC on July 2, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation, have declared their intention to contest for president in 2027.

Atiku, who spearheaded the opposition coalition that led to the adoption of the ADC, is also speculated to have shown interest in joining the 2027 presidential race.

While many Nigerians believe the perceived struggle for power among party leaders could lead to a crisis, the party’s spokesperson said the ambitions of the party leaders do not perturb the ADC.

Speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Lunchtime Politics’ on Wednesday, Abdullahi said every politician has an ambition, but the ADC will impose its authority on all aspirants to regulate their aspirations.

“It’s just politicians doing what politicians will do. Every politician has an ambition in one way or the other, but what is important is for the party to be able to impose its authority, to regulate or motivate the ambitions of individual members. I mean, even in conceptual terms, that’s what political parties are meant to do, to aggregate interest, to the ambitions. So we don’t have any problems with anybody coming to say I want to be president. I want to be this or that. That’s not the problem,” the ADC spokesperson said.

He added that what is important for the ADC is to build a strong party, that is transparent enough to give opportunity to every member.

He said, “The important thing is that we are able to build a party that is strong, that is strong enough, and able to impose his authority on individual members that is one two build a party that is transparently just and gives opportunity to everyone. So, once you are able to give opportunity to everyone, then you also increase your own authorisation level and be able to discipline your membership.”

Vanguard News