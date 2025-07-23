We’re reducing out-of-school children through Edu Rescue – Iyamu

By Adesina Wahab

Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, has said the state government’s initiative to reposition the education sector, Edu Rescue, is already helping to reduce the number of out-of-school children, OSC, in the state.

This is just as he described the initiative as a visionary revolution in Edo State education sector.

He spoke during the presentation of textbooks, bags and other education items to children of school age.

He commended the State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his dedication and commitment to making positive impact in the lives of the people, not only in the education sector, but across board.

“Governor Monday Okpebholo has always proven that leadership is not just about occupying office, but about positive impact on the society and the launch of the Edu Rescue has no doubt been nothing short of an idea of a government dedicated to securing the future.

“The Ministry of Education, which is under my watch, has also seriously engaged in rescue mission that will positively impact lives. It’s about writing new stories in the lives of children who once had no dreams beyond survival. This is the heartbeat of Edu Rescue — putting every Edo child in school, igniting their potential, and securing the soul of tomorrow’s Edo.

“To every pupil now wearing a school uniform instead of hawking and running after commuters, to every child now holding a book instead of begging for coins, to every parent now hopeful about the future of their son or daughter, we are saying we are here to serve and give hope of a brighter future.

“This is what good governance looks like. This is what visionary leadership delivers. This is Edu Rescue — and this is the New Edo Rising!

“Today, the story of Destiny Etiosa, Godspower Etiosa, Dorcas Amowie and Blessing Amowie has changed from the part of poverty to a path of progress and future prospects.

“Let us all stand in unity to applaud this noble cause, support its expansion, and protect its progress. Because when a child is rescued from the street and placed in a classroom, a generation is empowered, and a nation is transformed.”

Iyamu opined that for any society to move forward, education is the key and that the Okpebholo-led administration would not let the people down.

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to ensuring that every child is in school and that no child is left behind to roam the streets.