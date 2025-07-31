We are not against Dangote Refinery, say oil marketers

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Petroleum products marketers have reiterated their support for the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery, stressing that their focus remains on ensuring Nigerians have access to high-quality petroleum products at affordable prices.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) in Abuja, the marketers called on the Federal Government to guarantee sufficient crude oil supply to local refineries to meet domestic demand.

President of NOGASA, Mr. Benneth Korie, emphasized the need for effective management of the downstream sector to ensure the continued survival of petrol station operators.

Korie affirmed the marketers’ support for domestic refining but cautioned that pricing must remain competitive to sustain market balance across the country. He urged refinery owners to leave room for independent marketers to thrive in the industry and preserve thousands of jobs.

“So today again, we plead with Mr. President to intervene by advising Dangote to slow down and play by the rules of the game. Nobody is against the refinery. If there is any group that supported the Dangote Refinery more than anyone else, it is NOGASA—100%.

“But when certain developments began to unfold, we felt the need to offer advice on how best to proceed, even though we’ve never had the opportunity for a one-on-one discussion with him. He’s never invited us, but we’re not bothered. What matters is that the refinery is blending, products are being released, and Nigerians are benefiting,” he said.

Korie, however, alleged that the refinery’s direct supply initiative was being influenced by individuals unfamiliar with the operational dynamics of the downstream sector, potentially leading to misguided strategies.

Also speaking, Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry, National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), warned against any attempt to monopolize the downstream sector. He urged the Federal Government to allocate at least one million barrels of crude oil to local refineries to guarantee steady supply for domestic consumption.

He raised concerns over what he described as Dangote’s attempt to dominate the market, noting that retail outlet operators are losing as much as ₦80 per litre due to sudden price adjustments.

“PETROAN had earlier warned about Dangote’s plans to dominate the downstream sector. We feared the company might use its market power to fix prices, limit competition, and those concerns are now materializing.

“Just yesterday, some of them began selling products at ₦817 per litre. That represents a loss of over ₦80 per litre for filling station operators. When you consider the volume of product involved, it becomes clear that, very soon, salaries may not be paid.

“They’re doing this to corner market share, but is it healthy? The answer is no. It’s a classic price-penetration strategy aimed at driving competitors out of business. If it continues, it could lead to widespread closure of retail outlets and significant job losses,” he stated.

On his part, Executive Secretary of the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Olufemi Adewole, disclosed that discussions are ongoing among key stakeholders to ensure product availability, quality, and affordability.

“The man on the street is our primary concern, and that is what has driven our recent engagements. We’ve been in marathon meetings over the past week to ensure Nigerians get the best quality petroleum products at the most affordable prices,” Adewole said.