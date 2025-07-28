Watermark & Victoria takes centre stage at 2025 EXMAN awards

With 9 major wins, the agency has reaffirmed its position as a new creative force in experiential marketing.



It was a landmark night at the 2025 Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN) Awards as Watermark & Victoria swept the stage with nine trophies, including the prestigious Grand Prix, the top honour of the night.

The ceremony, which took place on Friday, July 18 at the Balmoral Convention Center in Lagos, gathered the nation’s leading experiential marketing professionals under the theme “Building Bridges, Strengthening Bonds.” More than 100 entries were judged by a panel of industry veterans, but it was Watermark & Victoria’s standout campaigns that earned the evening’s loudest applause.

Among its wins were accolades for Best Consumer Activation, Best B2B Event, Best Trade Activation, and Best Use of Technology, thanks to cutting-edge work delivered for clients like Jameson, Martell, Nivea, and NBC.

“These awards are a testament to our vision that purposeful storytelling can spark lasting connections between brands and the audiences they serve” said the CEO of Watermark & Victoria.

“We are committed to collaborating with our clients to transform cultural insights into bold concepts that represent each brands unique story.”

More Than an Agency—A Movement in the Making what truly sets Watermark & Victoria apart isn’t just the number of awards, but how the agency thinks and creates. At a time when much of the industry is fixated on metrics and mechanical activations, Watermark & Victoria is tapping into the power of culture to create powerful stories that ignite stronger bonds between brands & the people that matter to them.

From brand immersions to cultural activations, the agency designs campaigns not as isolated experiences, but as cultural moments that ignite authentic connections between brands & consumers, delivering business results with lasting impact, ensuring that from incubation of ideas to execution, the agency embeds the brands they work with into the heart of culture & brings their unique story to life.

“At the start of every project the mission is clear” the CEO continued. “We want to create work that lives in culture—not just in a campaign calendar.”

Watermark & Victoria blends technology, experience design, and dynamic storytelling to create brand experiences that not only excite audiences but convert them into loyal brand advocates. Their approach leaves a clear imprint, crafting cultural moments that resonate long after the lights go down.

As the agency continues to break new ground, one thing is clear: Watermark & Victoria is here to push the boundaries of what is possible with experiential marketing for global brands seeking authentic connection with local consumers and subcultures.