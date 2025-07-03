Washington monitoring Benue crisis, says UN, US delegation

A joint delegation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and U.S. congressional staff has expressed solidarity with Benue State following recent deadly attacks in Yelwata and other communities.

During a courtesy visit to the Benue State Government House in Makurdi, the delegation, led by UNHCR’s Jessie Ainslie, stated that the crisis was being closely monitored in Washington, D.C. “Our hearts go out to you,” Ainslie said. “Reports of the attacks have reached Washington, and I can confirm Americans are closely following the situation here.”

The team, which includes eight U.S. congressional staff members, is on a fact-finding mission to evaluate humanitarian needs and the impact of U.S. aid in Nigeria. After visiting Borno State, they engaged with Benue officials and toured the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp at Makurdi’s International Market before proceeding to Guma LGA for further assessments.

Deputy Governor Sam Ode, representing Governor Hyacinth Alia, thanked the delegation for their visit, calling it a “demonstration of genuine concern and international solidarity.” He clarified that the state’s conflicts stem from land-use disputes between herders and farmers, not religion, and reiterated Benue’s push for ranching as a lasting solution.

“The President has directed security agencies to decisively handle criminal elements, and we support these efforts for lasting peace,” Ode said.

Ainslie commended the state’s support for IDPs, particularly through agricultural land donations, noting it empowers displaced communities toward recovery. The delegation will next visit Tartyo in Guma LGA to discuss peacebuilding and safe returns for displaced persons.

Vanguard News