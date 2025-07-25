Warri Urhobo APC members hold unity meeting, announce eight man leadership council

Warri Urhobo Members of the APC (from the Old APC and the Old PDP) controlling over 6 wards out of the 12 wards in Warri South Local Government Area held a UNITY MEETING on Thursday 24th July at Peggy Hotel Warri and adopted an 8 man Leadership Council with Olorogun Bernard Okumagba elected as Chairman / Leader and Chief Isreal Abido elected as Vice Chairman / Deputy Leader.
The other six members of the Leadership Council adopted by the Unity Meeting are as follows:
Chief (Hon) Benson Obire
Rev. David Otofia
Chief Vincent Okudolor
Chief Victor Okumagba
Chief Mark Ikpuri
Hon Matthew Opuoru
At the well attended meeting, the members adopted the following resolutions:
The meeting restated the commitment of all Warri Urhobo APC Members to the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori.
The meeting urged all members to work together in unity and stand firm to protect Warri Urhobo interests at all times.
The Leaders pledged to work together to ensure that Warri Urhobo gets its fair share of positions whenever the Party Congresses are going to be held.
The Leaders pledged to ensure that Warri Urhobo people get at all times our fair share of what is due to us at the Warri South LGA Level, the Delta South Senatorial District Level, the Delta State Level and in the Nigerian Federation.
ATTENDANCE AT THE MEETING INCLUDED THE FOLLOWING:
Olorogun Bernard Okumagba
Chief (Hon) Benson Obire
Chief Peter Agiri
Chief Coach Obire
Chief Westham Adehor
Chief Goddy Onotor
Hon. Gabriel Okandeji
Mr. Davies Akhigbe
Chief Femi Okumagba
Hon. Obrutche Obodo
Mr. Ejiro Okumagba
Chief Ojuvwu Okumagba
Prince Mike Okumagba
Chief Bernard Kpesu
Chief Eseoghene Eshalomi
Mr. Monday Iriferi
Chief (Mrs) Ann Gagiyovwe
Madam Rose Akomakowe
Mr. Marcus Akunrili
Mr. Wealth Aferno Owhe
Mr. Gabriel Omorere
Mr. Benjamin Eboh
Mr. Emmanuel Eminokanju
Mr. Joseph Agboire
Hon. Brume Eyekpemi
Mr. Felix Onoriode Iriferi
Chief Onos Obada
Mr. Stephen Obioru
Mr. James Osioh
Mr. Emmanuel Igiegie
Mr. Eric Atanoma
Mrs Doris Ikewun
Mr. Alex Eda
Hon. Tejiri Okorefe
Mr. Sunday Ugbokodo
Mr. Gideon Okandeji
Chief Paul Jessah
Mr. Macaulay Obah
Mr. Augustine Okene
Pastor Benson Oyibaro
Chief Mrs Eda Ekemere
Mr. Emmanuel Okandeji
Hon. Terrence Eriye
Mr. Henry Eritemu
Chief Bernard Kpesu
Pastor Duke Barho
Mr. Matthew Oladeji
Mr. Kingsley Oyovwikigho
Mr. Otite Eyekpimi
Hon. Lucky Ibiri
Chief Lawrence Akpoveso
Mr. Fesus Ukeje
Mr. Exodus Akurili and many others
