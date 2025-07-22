Ward chairman drags embattled Nasarawa APC chairman to court

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The embattled Nasarawa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Aliyu Bello, has been dragged before the Federal High Court sitting in Lafia by his ward executive committee.

Bello had been suspended by his Gayam ward chairman, Ibrahim Illiyasu, and his exco members over alleged consistent anti-party activities.

The plaintiff, however, approached the Federal High Court in Lafia, seeking the court order to restrain the embattled APC chairman from parading himself as a member and chairman of the party in the state after his suspension.

The council to the respondent, barrister Oti Ogu, argued before the judge that such prayers should not be granted since a substantive suit has not been heard, noting that the prayers of the plaintiff are not within the context of the case before the court but rather a speculation.

Arguing before Justice Mubolaji Olajiwan at the Federal High Court 1 in Lafia on Tuesday, counsel to the plaintiff prayed the court to issue an ex parte order to restrain Aliyu Bello from suspending the ward chairman and his exco members.

Responding, Justice Olajiwan said that the court does not have the jurisdiction to grant the ex parte order to restrain Aliyu Bello as APC chairman pending hearing of the substantive suit.

The judge, however, handed down a warning that “parties should not take any step that is prejudicial to the hearing of the suits. The justice urged the council to advise their clients accordingly.

Addressing journalists after the court sitting, counsel to the plaintiff, barrister Isa Hassan Nalaraba, said they were in court to move a motion on notice filed seeking to restrain the embattled APC chairman, Dr. Aliyu Bello, from parading himself as the member of APC and as state chairman after his suspension by the officials of his ward.

The case has been adjourned till 25th September for hearing.