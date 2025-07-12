WAFCON: Why Super Falcons are training in old jersey – NFF President

By Emmanuel Okogba

The delayed arrival of Nigeria’s Super Falcons training kit at the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco has seen the team train in old matchday jerseys and this has sparked conversations, but NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau says the issue was purely logistical and out of the federation’s control.

Gusau, who spoke to sports journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, in Morocco, explained that the kit, provided by global sportswear giant Nike, was delayed due to customs clearance issues in Morocco.

“It is good that you are asking this question. The kit was supposed to come earlier than this time, before people start talking whatever they are talking. Nike have done their best,” he said.

According to him, the agreement with Nike is for tournament kits to be delivered directly to the host country. In this case, the shipment had arrived in Casablanca but was held up at Moroccan customs.

“The kit is in Casablanca. They are stuck with Moroccan customs. DHLGlobal tried to sort it out and see how they could get the kit to the players’ hotel [but without success]. I was in Rabat to see FRMFOFFICIEL officials, to see how they can help us, to get the kit out.”

Gusau said efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the gear.

“Every country has its processes. Sometimes you find them easy and sometimes you find them cumbersome. Within a couple of days (Friday & Saturday) everything will be sorted out.

“The kit arrived on Monday, I think… Well, it is an issue of logistics. The kit was sent a little bit late. And sometimes, the coaches have to make a decision,” he said.

He further noted that delays in getting the correct kit sizes contributed to the late dispatch, as Nike required specific sizing information to fulfill the order properly.

“There are certain kit meant for particular people and we have to get the right sizes. It is only when we got those sizes that we fill the particular forms for Nike, to get the kit that we will use for a tournament like this… But if the kit had arrived on Monday, all these issues would not have been there.”

He also revealed that discussions are ongoing with Nike to prevent future occurrences, and that Nike officials will be in Morocco to meet with the team and observe matches.

“We are discussing at a high level with Nike. Some of their officials will be in Morocco on Sunday and will be with the team, to watch some of the matches, for two or three days, and see how they can fix some of these problems.”

The Super Falcons have won their first two matches at the competition, beating Tunisia 3-0, and Botswana 1-0. They face Algeria in their final group game on Sunday.