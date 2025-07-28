WAFCON: Otti praises Okoronkwo, Ucheibe as talent hunt begins in Umuahia

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti, has hailed Abia-born Esther Okoronkwo for her outstanding performance in the just-concluded Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament held in Morocco.

This is as the Ministry of Sports has declared that the stage is set for the second edition of Abia State Governor’s Secondary School Unity Games slated for July 29 in Umuahia.

Otti, in a post on his X handle, praised Okoronkwo who was named the Woman of the Final Match between the Super Falcons and host, Atlas Lionesses where her spirited efforts facilitated Nigeria’s victory after scoring the opener from the penalty spot and providing two crucial assists in Nigeria’s comeback win over Morocco.

The Governor also applauded Christy Ucheibe for her outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Morocco, describing the duo as “outstanding daughters of Abia who helped bring pride to the state and the nation”.

Eulogising Okoronkwo, Otti said:”Her performance spoke volumes, not just in stats, but in spirit, courage, and leadership on the pitch,” adding that her efforts were key to Nigeria lifting the trophy again.

He also acknowledged Christy Ucheibe's steady presence throughout the tournament, saying her contribution to the Super Falcons' campaign was vital and supportive.

Otti said:“To Esther, Christy, and the entire Super Falcons squad: thank you for igniting hope, pride, and joy across our nation”.

Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry has expressed readiness for a successful hosting of the second edition of the Governor’s Games.

Addressing newsmen Monday in Umuahia on preparations on ground, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Dr Cyril Chibuike Nwaigwe, said adequate logistics and budgetary provisions had made for a successful hosting.

He said that six different sub-committees had been set up to ensure a hitch-free exercise, adding that accommodation and feeding arrangements had equally been made for the participants.

“We have medical team and ambulances to take care of any health emergency; and a security team is in place to ensure safety of athletes”, he said.

According to him, over 1000 athletes from different Secondary Schools across the state will be competing in about 28 games aimed at discovery young talents in various sporting activities.

The Permanent Secretary who said the Ministry was not surprised at the superlative performance of Okoronkwo at the WAFCON tournament, said the left-footer started her soccer career in Abia before migrating abroad.

” Her outstanding performance was not a surprise at all. We gave her the training. She started her career here and developed it abroad.”

The Permanent Secretary said that the football legend would be rewarded by the Governor who had always encouraged outstanding Abia athletes.

” Our benevolent Governor will reward her. Last October, he handsomely rewarded Abia contingent for outstanding performance. He will replicate same feat”.

The Permanent Secretary expressed hope that more sports stars like Okoronkwo would be discovered in the course of the upcoming All Secondary Schools Games.