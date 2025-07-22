WAFCON: Nigeria vs South Africa – date, time, where to watch

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will go head-to-head with the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the semifinal of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria, record holders with 11 WAFCON titles, are aiming for another shot at glory. South Africa, the defending champions from 2022, are determined to defend their crown after edging Senegal in a tense penalty shootout.

Road to the Semifinals: Nigeria, South Africa



The Super Falcons topped Group B with solid performances. They began with a commanding 3-0 win over Tunisia, followed by a narrow 1-0 win over Botswana, and ended the group stage with a goalless draw against Algeria.

In the quarterfinals, Nigeria thrashed Zambia 5-0, with goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie maintaining a perfect clean sheet record throughout the tournament so far.

Banyana Banyana’s Path to the Final Four



South Africa opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Ghana, drew 1-1 with Tanzania, and wrapped up the group stage with an emphatic 4-0 win over Mali.

In their quarterfinal match, they held Senegal to a 0-0 draw through regulation and extra time, before triumphing 4-1 in the penalty shootout.

Match Details: Time and Where to Watch

The WAFCON semifinal between Nigeria and South Africa will take place on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, with kickoff set for 5 PM Nigerian time.

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport (DStv) across Sub-Saharan Africa and SABC Sport in South Africa.

