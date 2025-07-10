WAFCON: Ihezuo strikes late as Nigeria edge Botswana to reach quarter-finals

Credit: CAFONLINE

Substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo came off the bench to score a dramatic 89th-minute winner as Nigeria sealed a 1-0 win over Botswana in their Group B clash at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Thursday.

Nigeria looked set for a frustrating evening until Ihezuo met a low cross from Esther Okoronkwo and tapped home at the back post for her second goal of the tournament.

The result, secured at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, confirmed the Super Falcons’ place in the quarter-finals.

Despite being overwhelming favourites, the nine-time champions struggled to break down a resilient Botswana side and their outstanding goalkeeper, Sedilame Boseja.

The Super Falcons were wasteful in front of goal for much of the contest, with Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne both missing first-half chances. Botswana came close to a shock lead through Balothany Johannes and Laone Moloi, whose efforts tested Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Vanguard News