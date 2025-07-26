WAFCON: Bring the trophy home, Peter Obi tells Super Falcons

Peter Obi

ABUJA — As Nigeria’s Super Falcons prepare to take on their next challenge at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, former presidential candidate and Labour Party leader, Mr. Peter Obi, has rallied the team with a passionate message of support.

In a statement shared via his official Facebook page, Obi hailed the Super Falcons for their exceptional performance throughout the tournament, describing them as “the pride of Africa and the heartbeat of Nigeria.”

“You have carried the hopes, dreams, and pride of an entire nation with extraordinary courage and excellence throughout the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations,” Obi wrote.

He praised the team not just for their football prowess, but for embodying resilience, unity, and an unwavering spirit that reflects the true Nigerian identity.

“As you step onto the pitch tonight in Morocco, know that you are not alone. You carry with you the dreams of millions, the strength of a people, and the indomitable Naija spirit,” Obi added.

The former Anambra State governor, who was the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, called on all Nigerians to stand behind the team in unity and hope.

“We stand with you — united, unwavering, and proud. Go forth and conquer, Super Falcons. Bring the trophy home!” he declared.