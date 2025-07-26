WAFCON: ‘Bring 10th trophy home,’ Tinubu charges Super Falcons

By Clifford Ndujihe

As the Super Falcons file out for today’s final of the 2024 Women African Cup of Nations, WAFCON, in Rabat, Morocco, President Bola Tinubu has charged the team to lift the trophy.

In a message he penned personally, the President commended the team for its fine run in the tournament and said the Nation is grateful and rooting for its triumph tonight.

Tinubu wrote: “My beloved Super Falcons, tonight, you stand at the cusp of history as you face the host nation, Morocco, in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

“Your performance at this tournament over the past three weeks has been awe-inspiring. You have represented our country with pride, honour, and strength.

“In the pitch and off the pitch, you have demonstrated true sportsmanship.

“I was delighted to see photographs of your visit to the injured Gabriela Salgado of South Africa’s Banyana Banyana following the semi-final match. That simple act of compassion reflects our shared humanity, empathy, and sisterly affection, which we Africans hold in high regard.

“If statistics alone win matches, you are already champions. Unbeaten in the group stages, victorious in the knockout rounds, and conceding only a goal in the semi-finals. Apart from this, you have emerged triumphant in all your previous nine finals.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, we are rooting for you and praying for your resounding success tonight, as you strive to achieve the crowning accomplishment of lifting a record tenth continental title.

“I have sent a presidential delegation to attend the final in Rabat to convey the full support of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to cheer you on to victory.

“The delegation comprises the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; and the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, among others.

“I thank the families of the Super Falcons team, coaches, friends, the Nigerian Community in Morocco, the Nigeria Football Supporters Club and the Nigerian Mission in Morocco for their steady support throughout this competition.

“You will finish strong by the Grace of God. Go for the tenth! Bring the trophy home. Your fellow countrymen and women, young and old, are rooting for you.

“I look forward to receiving the team, the trophy, and the officials in Abuja.”