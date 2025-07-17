WAFCON 2024: Nigeria vs Zambia – date, time and where to watch

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are gearing up for a high-stakes quarterfinal clash against the Copper Queens of Zambia as the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) enters its knockout stage.

African Giants, Nigeria and Zambia Collide

Both Nigeria and Zambia are considered African women’s football heavyweights, and Friday’s matchup promises fireworks. The Falcons, record nine-time WAFCON champions, remain the most successful side in the tournament’s history and head into the quarterfinals as group winners.

Nigeria opened their campaign with a dominant 3-0 win over Tunisia, followed by a narrow 1-0 victory against Botswana. However, a goalless draw against Algeria raised eyebrows over the team’s lack of clinical finishing, despite topping Group B with 7 points.

Zambia’s Gritty Journey

Zambia’s path to the quarterfinals was anything but easy. The Copper Queens opened with a 2-2 draw against host nation Morocco, edged Senegal 3-2 in a thrilling contest, and secured a crucial 1-0 win over DR Congo to finish second in Group A: also with 7 points.

The Zambians are expected to rely heavily on star forward Barbra Banda and playmaker Grace Chanda to penetrate Nigeria’s defense.

Madugu Seeks Solutions

Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu has acknowledged his side’s goal-scoring struggles, especially following the 0-0 draw with Algeria in their final group game.

“The same players that were scoring before are the same ones still on the pitch. So, we need to find out why the goals are not coming and fix it,” Madugu told journalist Biola Solace-Chukwu. “It’s becoming a

source of worry for us.”

Madugu hinted at tactical adjustments ahead of the crucial Zambia encounter and stressed the urgency to rediscover their attacking sharpness.

Key Players to Watch

Nigeria: Rasheedat Ajibade (captain), Asisat Oshoala (striker), Chiamaka Nnadozie (goalkeeper)

Zambia: Barbra Banda (forward), Grace Chanda (midfield)

Match Details

Fixture: Nigeria vs Zambia (WAFCON 2024 Quarterfinal)

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM (Nigerian Time)

Venue: Stade Larbi Zouli, Casablanca

Where to Watch: DSTV SuperSport, Afrosport, and SABC Sport

What’s at Stake

A semifinal spot and bragging rights in what is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling matches of the tournament. With Nigeria aiming for a record-extending 10th title and Zambia hoping to cause an upset, all eyes will be on Casablanca.

