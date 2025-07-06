WAFCON 2024: Nigeria vs Tunisia – date, time and where to watch

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will begin their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign with a Group A showdown against Tunisia on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Nigeria eyeing record 10th title against Tunisia



The Super Falcons, nine-time champions, are aiming to extend their dominance in African women’s football with a 10th WAFCON title. Their last win came in 2018. Despite their pedigree, Nigeria has stumbled in recent tournament openers, losing their first games in the past two editions—making a strong start this time essential.

Strong preparations under Coach Madugu



Head coach Justine Madugu’s team arrives in Morocco in good form, with a 3-1 victory over Ghana’s Black Queens and a goalless draw against Portugal bolstering confidence. The squad also carries a positive mindset, with winger Rinsola Babajide expressing belief in their preparation and focus.

Adding to the excitement, key players Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade recently unveiled the newly designed WAFCON trophy, symbolizing the team’s hunger to reclaim continental glory.

Tunisia hoping to spring a surprise



Ranked 89th in the world, Tunisia enter the tournament as underdogs but are determined to prove themselves. Recent results, including friendly losses to Kenya (1-0) and Morocco (4-2), suggest inconsistency, but the North African side remains ambitious. They will be hoping to upset the Super Falcons and gain early momentum in a group that also features Algeria and Botswana.

Where to Watch



The Nigeria vs Tunisia match will be broadcast live on AfroSport and SuperSport via DSTV. The match kicks off at 5:00 pm Nigeria time at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco.