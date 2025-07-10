WAFCON 2024: Nigeria vs Botswana – date, time and where to watch

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are preparing for their second Group B clash against Botswana at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), following an impressive 3-0 victory over Tunisia in their opening match.

In that dominant performance, Rinsola Babajide was a standout, recording a goal and an assist, while Asisat Oshoala and Chiwendu Ihezuo also found the back of the net.

Despite the emphatic win, Head Coach Justin Madugu has urged his players to raise their performance levels as they continue their quest for a record-extending 10th WAFCON title.

Next up for the Falcons is a tie against Botswana, who are making only their second appearance at the tournament after debuting in 2022.

The southern African side, led by Coach Gaolethoo Nkutlwe, will be looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat to Algeria in their opening game. They are yet to secure a point and will rely on their trademark defensive setup and quick counterattacks, with young striker Refilwe Tholakele expected to lead the charge.

Nigeria, however, will be the clear favorites and are expected to dominate possession, building on their strong start against Tunisia.

Match Details: Nigeria vs Botswana

Fixture: Nigeria vs Botswana

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Venue: Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca, Morocco

Kick-off Time: 8 PM (Nigerian time)

Broadcast: DSTV, SABC Sport, Supersport, and Afrosport

The Super Falcons will be aiming for another convincing win to cement their place at the top of Group B and edge closer to the knockout stages.

