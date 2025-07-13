WAFCON 2024: Nigeria secure top spot in Group B after draw with Algeria

Nigeria’s Super Falcons were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Fennecs of Algeria in their final Group B match at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite the stalemate, Justine Madugu’s team finished top of the group with seven points from three games, securing a spot in the quarter-finals where they will face Zambia’s Copper Queens on Friday.

The Falcons controlled much of the game, dominating possession and pushing forward, but found it difficult to break down a resilient Algerian defence.

Ifeoma Onumonu and Jennifer Echegini both came close to scoring in the first half, but their efforts could not find the back of the net.

Nigeria’s attacking momentum dipped in the second half, with the team struggling to carve out clear chances as the Algerians held firm.

Algeria, with five points from three matches, also progressed to the quarter-finals after finishing second in the group. In the other Group B fixture, Tunisia and Botswana played out a 1-1 draw.

