WAFCON 2024: Ghana beat South Africa on penalties to win bronze

Ghana clinched the bronze medal at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, edging out South Africa 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Friday.

It was a rematch of their group stage clash, where South Africa had won 2-0. This time, the Black Queens turned the tables.

South Africa struck first through Nonhlanhla Mthandi just before halftime, but an own goal by goalkeeper Andile Dlamini in the 68th minute brought Ghana level.

In the shootout, Ghana converted four of five penalties, while South Africa missed two.

The result echoes Ghana’s bronze win over Banyana Banyana in 2016 and marks a strong turnaround under new coach Kim Björkegren, following their failure to qualify for the last tournament.

Defending champions South Africa miss out on a podium finish, despite a strong tournament run. Ghana now lead the head-to-head rivalry with five wins to South Africa’s four.

The tournament wraps up Saturday as hosts Morocco face Nigeria in the final.

