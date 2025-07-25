WAFCON 2024 final: Nigeria vs Morocco – date, time and where to watch

The stage is set for a thrilling climax to the 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), taking place in 2025, as record champions Nigeria face off against host nation Morocco in Saturday’s highly anticipated final at the Stade Olympique in Rabat.

The Super Falcons, chasing a 10th WAFCON title, sealed their spot in the final after a dramatic 2-1 victory over reigning champions South Africa. Meanwhile, Morocco edged Ghana 4-2 on penalties after a grueling 1-1 draw that stretched into extra time.

This final marks a rematch of their intense 2022 semi-final encounter, where Morocco upset Nigeria on penalties in a match that saw the Super Falcons reduced to nine players. With the trophy on the line, both teams return with more at stake than ever before.

Nigeria’s Experience Meets Morocco’s Rise

Nigeria boast an unmatched WAFCON legacy: nine titles, nine FIFA Women’s World Cup appearances, and four Olympic campaigns. Remarkably, they’ve never lost a WAFCON final. Their path to this year’s showdown has been defined by defensive solidity and attacking depth, conceding just one goal in five matches.

Led by coach Justine Madugu, the Super Falcons have shown tactical discipline and scoring diversity. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade has been a standout performer, orchestrating play and scoring key goals. Even without major minutes from star forward Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria’s attack has thrived, with goals from eight different players.

Morocco’s Momentum and Home Support against Nigeria

Playing in only their second-ever WAFCON final, Morocco are aiming to claim their first continental crown. Under coach Jorge Vilda, the Atlas Lionesses have combined flair and fighting spirit, netting 11 goals — tied for the tournament’s best tally.

Midfield duo Ghizlane Chebbak and Yasmin Mrabet have led the scoring charge. However, Morocco’s defense has looked vulnerable at times, conceding six goals across five games. Against a clinical Nigerian side, defensive discipline will be crucial.

Still, with a home crowd behind them in Rabat and a strong belief born from their rapid rise in African women’s football, Morocco will look to make history on home soil.

Key Players to Watch

Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria):

Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco):

Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria):

Yasmin Mrabet (Morocco):

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria): A seasoned forward who could turn the game with a moment of brilliance.

Head-to-Head History

This will be the fourth WAFCON meeting between the two sides:

1998: Nigeria 8-0 Morocco

Nigeria 6-0 Morocco

Nigeria 6-0 Morocco 2022: Morocco 1-1 Nigeria (Morocco won on penalties)

Nigeria lead the rivalry 2-1, but Morocco will be eager to even the score and rewrite history on home turf.

Road to the Final

Nigeria:

Group Stage: Defeated Tunisia (2-0), Botswana (1-0), drew Algeria (0-0)

Quarter-final: Beat Zambia 5-0

Semi-final: Edged South Africa 2-1

Morocco:

Group Stage: Drew Zambia (2-2), beat DR Congo (4-2) and Senegal (1-0)

Quarter-final: Beat Mali 3-1

Semi-final: Beat Ghana on penalties after 1-1 draw

Match Details – How to Watch

Final Match:

Saturday, 26 July 2025

Stade Olympique, Rabat

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 WAT / 22:00 local time

Where to Watch:

SuperSport (DStv): Live coverage across Sub-Saharan Africa

New World TV: French-language coverage across West/Central Africa

SNRT (Al Aoula & Arryadia): Live in Morocco

CAF TV (YouTube): Select global streams and highlights

FIFA+: Some streaming available depending on region

Broadcaster Apps: SuperSport and SNRT for verified users.

