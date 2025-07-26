WAFCON 2024 awards: Ajibade named Best Player, Nnadozie Top Goalkeeper [Full List]

Nigeria’s triumphant run at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) was crowned with not just a record-extending 10th title, but also individual awards for two of the team’s key stars: Rasheedat Ajibade and Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Super Falcons staged a stunning comeback on Saturday night in Rabat, Morocco, defeating the host nation 3-2 in a gripping final to maintain their perfect record in WAFCON finals. It was a night of celebration not just for the team, but for its leaders on the pitch.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who delivered consistent, inspirational performances throughout the tournament, was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the competition. The dynamic winger was pivotal in Nigeria’s path to the final, earning Woman of the Match honors in three of their six games. Her skill, leadership, and tenacity embodied the spirit of a team that refused to give up, even when trailing by two goals at halftime in the final.

In goal, Chiamaka Nnadozie stood tall. The 23-year-old shot-stopper was awarded the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament after conceding just two goals in open play: both in the final match. Her calm command of the box and clutch saves, especially in the tense knockout stages, proved decisive in Nigeria’s title-winning journey, including their dramatic semi-final win over defending champions South Africa.

Despite Morocco falling short in the final, their star Ghizlane Chebbak emerged as the tournament’s Golden Boot winner with five goals. Her early strike against Nigeria gave the Atlas Lionesses hope, but the Falcons’ spirited comeback dashed their dreams of a home victory.

South Africa, knocked out in the semi-finals by Nigeria, earned the Fair Play Award for their sportsmanship and disciplined conduct during the competition.

The 2024 edition marked the 13th WAFCON tournament, and once again, Nigeria proved their dominance on the continent. With 10 titles in 10 final appearances, the Super Falcons remain undisputed champions of African women’s football.

WAFCON 2024 Awards:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria)

Best Goalkeeper: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria)

Golden Boot: Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco) – 5 goals

Coach of the tournament: Justin Madugu (Nigeria)

Fair Play Award: South Africa

Vanguard News