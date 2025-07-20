WAEC releases 2025 WASSCE results August 4

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has stated that the just concluded West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE 2025 results will be released on August 4.

This was disclosed by the AG. Head, Public Affairs, WAEC, Yaba, Lagos, Moyosola Adesina, while reacting to the alleged cancellation of the written WASSCE papers.

Recall that on Saturday, news via social media alleged that the federal government had cancelled all the written papers of the just concluded WASSCE. A news report described the examination body as fake.

Part of the statement signed by the Ag WAEC PRO read: “The attention of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has been drawn to a press statement alleging the cancellation of all the papers written during the just concluded WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025.

“According to the press statement dated Saturday, July 19th, 2025, being circulated on social media platforms, the Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with WAEC, had cancelled the said examination due to widespread examination malpractice, coordinated leakage of question papers, and unauthorised digital dissemination of exam materials.

“The WAEC Management would like to state unequivocally that the spurious Press Statement being circulated did not emanate from the Council. The said examination has not been cancelled. Though the source of that information cannot be ascertained, the Council is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief-makers who are bent on bringing the Council to disrepute to cause confusion and panic among candidates who sat the examination. The marking scripts for the said examination have just been concluded, and results will be released on or before Thursday, August 4, 2025.

“The Council would like to use this opportunity to inform the general public and all stakeholders that all information from the Council is disseminated via our official and verified social media handles, as well as accredited media platforms across the country. In the same vein, all press releases are issued and signed by the Public Affairs Department of the Council on behalf of the Head of the National Office.

“We, therefore, urge our stakeholders and the general public to disregard the said publication.”