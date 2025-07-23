WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria launches inaugural EngineerHer programme, empowering female engineers

By Godwin Oritse

In a bold move to bridge the gender gap in engineering, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria has launched its inaugural EngineerHer programme a strategic initiative aimed at increasing female representation in engineering roles at WACT, while empowering female engineer graduates in its host communities and across Nigeria.



The first cohort features eight talented young women who will receive hands-on technical training, mentorship, and leadership development opportunities.

This one-year programme is designed to kick-start their careers and strengthen WACT’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by nurturing the next generation of female engineering professionals.



Despite making up nearly half of Nigeria’s population, women account for just 5% of practicing engineers in the country- a stark statistic that underscores the importance of deliberate, inclusive programmes like EngineerHer (National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, 2024).



The Managing Director, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, Jeethu Jose emphasized the company’s commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) agenda.



“The WACT EngineerHer programme is more than just a programme. It is a testament to our commitment to our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) agenda. Equal opportunities for all is a big priority broadly in the organisation.



During the intensive one-year programme, the beneficiaries will get an on-the-job training designed to equip them with the skills and experience that they need to thrive in the workforce, either at WACT or any multinational company. We are proud to create a platform where women can thrive, lead and shape the future of Engineering,’’ he said.

The Senior People Business Partner, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, Chinelo Obienyem, highlighted the importance of the initiative.



‘’By providing opportunities for female engineers to develop their skills, gain industry experience, and build their professional networks, we hope to increase female representation in WACT and contribute to a more diverse and inclusive industry. We also recognize that meaningful change requires intentional action.



The EngineerHer program reflects our commitment to creating a more inclusive and diverse workplace, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We are excited about the progress so far and look forward to seeing the impact these 8 talented Engineers will make in our industry.



The participants, selected through a competitive process, expressed excitement and gratitude for the opportunity.



Margaret Jiji Seignure, one of the beneficiaries, shared: ‘’As a female Engineer, one of my fears was to graduate and sweep my career and dreams under the carpet due to lack of opportunity so I have been longing for an opportunity to practice and explore in my field. WACT EngineerHer program came as a dream come true, and I am excited because I was selected. I saw fairness in its raw form during the selection process in the company and I feel privileged to be given a platform to explore in my chosen field.’’

Another participant, Okpoo Helen Clinton, stated: ‘’I was overjoyed and that’s because during the interview, I noticed how organised and goal oriented everyone was, then I knew WACT was the right place for me to build my career. The few weeks I have spent here has risen my expectation and I discovered that WACT has a high taste for professionalism.’’