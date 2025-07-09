Voter Registration: APC candidate Ukachukwu pledges N2m reward for ward with highest turnout

Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Chairman Good Homes

By Vincent Ujumadu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the November 8, 2025, Anambra election, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has pledged a cash reward of N2 million to any of the state’s 326 wards that records the highest number of registered voters in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the commencement of the CVR today, encouraging eligible voters to register before the July 17, 2025, deadline. Those seeking to replace lost voter cards are also advised to validate them online.

Speaking during his “thank you” tour to Ogidi in Idemili North and Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Areas, Ukachukwu urged all eligible voters to seize the opportunity to ensure their participation in the upcoming election.

The tour, which will take him through all 21 local government areas of the state, also highlighted his concerns over the deteriorating environment and rising insecurity. He promised to address these challenges and improve the overall living standards of Anambra residents.

Ukachukwu assured that, if elected, he would tackle issues of kidnapping, killings, and other forms of insecurity to create an enabling environment for the state’s transformation.

His running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, also called on voters to support the APC, noting that Ukachukwu has a well-articulated development agenda that will benefit the entire state.