Voice of Nigeria to begin broadcasting in Mandarin

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Voice of Nigeria (VON) is set to commence broadcasting in Mandarin, China’s official language, marking a significant milestone in the country’s broadcasting history.

This was announced in Abuja on Friday during a meeting between the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, and the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba-Ndace.

This development aims to promote cultural exchanges, enhance mutual understanding, and strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and China.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, believes this move will foster better understanding and promote cultural exchanges between the two nations.

“I believe that this inclusion of the Chinese language as the ninth language is going to promote further the civilization exchanges between China and Nigeria,” he said.

VON’s Director-General, Mallam Jibrin Baba-Ndace, emphasized the importance of creating narratives about one’s country.

He said: “We need to be very intentional, unapologetic about sharing our own stories,” adding that broadcasting in Mandarin will create opportunities for enhanced media cooperation between Nigeria and China.¹

The partnership will enable VON to share Nigerian stories and experiences with Chinese listeners, promoting cultural exchanges between the two nations.

VON will continue to shape a positive narrative about Nigeria and its relations with China.

Nigeria and China share strong ties in trade, culture, and investment. This initiative is part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to foster stronger economic and cultural partnerships with China, underscoring the importance of this move.