Visa Policy Shifts: A new era for Nigerian travellers?

By Vera Anyagafu & Prisca Sam-Duru

The recent tightening of visa policies by countries like the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and United Arab Emirates, has sparked concerns about a potential ‘visa war’, with the new developments leaving many Nigerians questioning the future of global mobility.

Diplomatic tensions are rising between Nigeria and several countries, including the US, Canada, UK, and UAE over recent visa policy changes.

These changes have led to questions about the motivations behind these restrictions and their potential impact on relations between Nigeria and these countries.

First, the United States Department of State’s new visa policy on Nigerian citizens, has left many Nigerians in a state of confusion, as many cite potential disruptions to their plans and activities.

Others, are worried about the impact on the educational and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The US new visa policy, which reduced non-immigrant visa validity to three months with single-entry permit and enhanced social media screening for student visa applicants, is reportedly analysed as a reciprocal response to Nigeria’s downgrading of US citizens visa validity to three months. However, the Presidency cleared the air on Thursday, saying what it reduced to three months was e visa which replaced the visa on arrival policy. It said Nigeria was still granting regular visas with multiple entries and as long as five years.

Under the new policy, most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerians will be valid for only three months and limited to a single entry.

Just as the US released the stricter visa rules on Nigerian travellers, government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in a similar development, has also introduced it’s new visa regulations for Nigerian citizens, effective immediately, relating key changes to include, Transit Visa Ban, stating that Nigerian nationals are no longer eligible for transit visas, thereby, blocking a popular travel route used to connect to other countries.

TOURIST VISA RESTRICTIONS

The tourist visa restrictions state that Nigerians between ages 18 and 45 can only apply for tourist visas if traveling with a group or family member, emphasising that Nigerians above 45 years must provide a six-month personal bank statement showing a minimum monthly balance of $10,000 or its naira equivalent to have tourist visa permit.

DOCUMENTS VERIFICATION NUMBER (DVN)

It is also expected that Nigerian applicants must obtain a DVN through the UAE’s dedicated portal before submitting a visa request.

Additionally, the UAE expects that Nigerian travelers must provide proof of hotel reservations and sufficient funds (5,000 dirhams) to cover their stay in the country.

These changes as stated aim to regulate travel to the UAE from Nigeria, particularly to Dubai, a top destination for Nigerians.

Saudi Arabia also suspended clockwork visa quotas to Nigeria and six others African countries, citing concerns around national security, economic issues and public health as reasons for the policy changes

NIGERIA MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

The Foreign Affairs Ministry, led by the spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, while emphasising that the visa restrictions could hamper cultural and educational exchanges, which have long been a foundation of the US-Nigeria diplomatic relations, also expressed concern over the new developments, urging countries to reconsider their policies and maintain mutual respect and cooperation.

However, many Nigerians have tagged it as a ‘visa war’, while some others say it is not necessarily a visa’war’, but the trend suggests a shift towards a more restrictive immigration policies globally.

Consular Hub gathered that the impact on Nigerian travelers, students and professionals, will be devastating.

Many, including students, travel agents and industry experts have expressed concerns that the new measures, with specific reference to the US and UAE new visa policy, will significantly reduce traffic to both the US and the UAE.

The new developments affect various categories of Nigerian citizens, many argue.

Students seeking education in the US will become more challenging, with limited visa validity and single-entry restrictions.

Professionals involved in legitimate business will need to plan carefully, considering the limited visa validity.

Families visiting loved ones in the US will face stricter visa requirements, potentially disrupting family ties and so on.

BUT WHAT DO NIGERIANS THINK ABOUT THESE CHANGES?

“The new visa rules are a nightmare. I have been planning to study in the US for years, and now I’m not sure if it’s worth the hassle,” laments Silvia, a prospective student.

According to Ojo, also a student planning to study in the US, “this new policy is a major setback for Nigerian students. The single-entry visa will make it difficult for us to travel back home during breaks.”

A business owner who is concerned about the impact on trade, anonymously said that, “As a businesswoman who frequently travels to the US for work, this policy will increase my costs and limit my ability to attend important meetings and conferences.”

Tunde, a tourist, said he is disappointed with the new policy.

According to him, “I was looking forward to visiting my family in the US for the holidays, but now I’ll have to apply for a new visa every time I want to travel. This is sad.”

Also a visa Consultant, name withheld, told Consular Hub that a “This policy change will affect many Nigerians who rely on multiple-entry visas for frequent travels to the US. It’s going to be a challenge for our clients.”

Others who spoke with respect to the UK and Canada new digital eVisas to facilitate smoother travel for Nigerians and enhance security, shared their excitement.

“I’m all for digitalization, with reliable internet or smartphones”, says Onyeji, a concerned citizen.

“As a business owner, I welcome the eVisa system. It’ll make it easier for me to travel to the UK for business meetings and conferences,” exclaims an entrepreneur, Nnenia Austin.

A travel enthusiast, Eunice, says, “Canada’s eVisa system is a game-changer”, adding that, “I have always wanted to visit Toronto, and now it’s easier than ever.”

Consular Hub also gathered that as the global landscape of travel and immigration continues to evolve, diplomatic engagements are ongoing, with the Ministry of Foreign affairs urging the US to reconsider stance, while it remains committed to pursuing a resolution that reflects fairness and upholds the values of mutual interest, partnership, cooperation, and shared global responsibilities.

Vanguard News