VISA POLICY: Nigeria’ll treat other countries fairly – FG

By Dickson Omobola

Federal Government has said its visa policies are governed by the principle of reciprocity, stressing that Nigeria remains respectful and fair in its international engagements.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said this during a courtesy visit by the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, NANTA, where he also urged NANTA and Nigerians to always speak positively about the country.

Tunji-Ojo expressed his pride in Nigeria’s cultural richness and the resilience of its people and described Nigerians as hospitable, productive and gifted.

Speaking during the visit, NANTA President, Mr Yinka Folami, commended the Minister for his responsiveness and dedication to reforms.

He said NANTA members followed the Minister’s work and were impressed by his consistency in matching promises with action.

Folami said: “Your prompt response to our request for this engagement is one of many examples of your commitment to positive change.”