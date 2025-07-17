Video: ‘I need help,’ cries NYSC member, Chekwube Bernice Nnakife, who’s fighting sickle cell

Born with sickle cell anaemia, Chekwube Bernice Nnakife fights daily to stay alive amid the complications arising from the disease.

Ms Nnakife is indeed a sickle cell warrior, fighting through to ensure she graduates from Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).

Speaking recently with Vanguard, she said, “As a sickle cell warrior living in Nigeria with my family, it is really difficult for me and my family. Sickle cell is a big deal – the emotional damage and the physical damage. It is difficult.”

Nnakife is a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos. She has been unable to work effectively at her Place of Primary Assignment owing to the frequent crises she suffers.

She said Nigeria’s economic challenges have made it difficult for her to manage her health properly.

“While I was growing up, my dad and my mum were financially stable. They managed my crises,” she said. “The ailment was discovered on time so they started treating. But now, the economy is down and I can’t really afford that hospital treatment.”

Nnakife said sickle cell carriers suffer pain almost on a daily basis and go through surgeries to correct some complications.

According to her, many people with sickle cell disease do not survive Acute Chest Syndrome, a serious lung complication.

Already dealing with leg ulcer, Nnakife noted that wounds take months – sometimes years – to heal for sickle cell survivors.

“You’ll have to go to the hospital every two days dressing the wound. If you don’t dress it the mucus will keep coming out and your leg won’t heal. Each hospital visit is a very big deal,” she cried.

“Every time I’m on the hospital bed, I don’t take less than 50 drips including drugs and injections,” she added.

Currently admitted at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Nnakife called on Nigerians to come to her aid as she can no longer afford treatment.

According to her, doctors say a bone marrow transplant is the permanent solution to the crisis.

“I’m appealing to the general public, please help me fight sickle cell. I’m a warrior, I’m strong, I’ve gone to school and I’m still fighting and will fight to the end. But I need help, I cannot do this on my own and my parents cannot afford it,” she said tearfully.

Her father, Stephen Nnakife, appealed to intending couples to check their genotypes before marriage to ensure compatibility, noting that parents with sickle cell children always suffer with them.