Video: Abiodun, other govs welcome Tinubu to Ogun ahead of Awujale’s eighth-day prayer

President Bola Tinubu was on Sunday received at the Gateway International Airport, Iperu, by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, alongside other South-West governors.

Tinubu arrived in Ogun to attend the eighth-day prayer held in honour of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The President’s arrival was confirmed by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Gateway International airport, iperu Ogun State, ahead of his visit to Ijebu-Ode to attend the eighth-day prayer ceremony for the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.



He is accompanied by firstlady, Oluremi Tinubu and is… pic.twitter.com/lSKRnPTcxG — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) July 20, 2025

“President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Gateway International Airport, Iperu, Ogun State, ahead of his visit to Ijebu-Ode to attend the eighth-day prayer ceremony for the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona,” Olusegun wrote.

“He is accompanied by First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and is received by a delegation of dignitaries led by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, and other governors in the South-West,” he added.

The prayer event is taking place at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, one of the largest public venues in Ijebu-Ode.

Oba Adetona, a widely respected Yoruba monarch, died on July 13 at the age of 91. He was laid to rest the following day in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Vanguard News