VFD Group unveils culture framework, RIDEE, with Tony Elumelu

From left: Folajimi Adeleye, Executive Director, Finance and Investor Relations, Niyi Adenubi, Non-Executive Director; Morenike Ominike, Director – Operations, VFD Group Plc; Tony Elumelu, Chairman Heirs Holdings; Nonso Okpala, Group Managing Director; Olatunde Busari SAN Chairman; Kelvin Orogun, Non-Executive Director, VFD Group at unveiling of RIDEE Initiative (respect, inclusion, dynamism, execution, and entrepreneurship) at the company HQ recently.

… Announces global expansion plans

By Peter Egwuatu

VFD Group, a leading proprietary investment company, has formally launched its organizational culture framework, RIDEE (Respect, Inclusion, Dynamism, Execution, and Entrepreneurship) in a landmark event held at its headquarters in Lagos.

The occasion marks a pivotal moment in the Group’s evolution, affirming its commitment to institutionalizing values that will guide its global growth strategy.

The event featured a distinguished lineup of business leaders and stakeholders, including Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, UBA, and Transcorp Group, who served as the Special Guest of Honour.

Other notable attendees included Mr. Tunde Busari, Chairman of VFD Group; Mr. Nonso Okpala, Group Managing Director; Mr. Adeniyi Adenubi, Non-Executive Director and Art Patron; Mr. Azubike Emordi, Managing Director of Afriland Properties, and several ecosystem partners.

A Bold Cultural Shift

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Tunde Busari, SAN, Chairman of VFD Group, emphasized the strategic importance of culture in scaling African institutions:

“This moment is symbolic. It represents a deeper shift in how we see ourselves and how we choose to grow. Culture has always been the thread that connects ambition to action. Today, we have made that thread visible.”

From left: Folajimi Adeleye, Executive Director, Finance and Investor Relations, Niyi Adenubi, Non-Executive Director; Morenike Ominike, Director – Operations, VFD Group Plc; Tony Elumelu, Chairman Heirs Holdings; Nonso Okpala, Group Managing Director; Olatunde Busari SAN Chairman; Kelvin Orogun, Non-Executive Director, VFD Group at unveiling of RIDEE Initiative (respect, inclusion, dynamism, execution, and entrepreneurship) at the company HQ recently.

He reiterated that for Africa to build sustainable institutions, culture must evolve beyond heritage and become embedded in organizational systems.

In a heartfelt tribute, Mr. Nonso Okpala, Group Managing Director of VFD Group, introduced Mr. Tony Elumelu as a mentor and model of excellence:

“Many of you have heard me say I got my PhD at Heirs Holdings. That time was formative. Every day under a leader like Mr. Elumelu was a chance to stretch my thinking and sharpen my execution.”

Mr. Okpala credited Elumelu’s influence as instrumental to his leadership journey, underscoring the importance of mentorship, succession planning, and institutional legacy.

RIDEE: Codifying What Drives VFD

The RIDEE framework is the result of a year-long internal discovery process observing behaviours, listening to employee stories, and identifying the values that have driven VFD’s success over 15 years.

Elmer Aluge, Soft Power Inclusion Specialist, described RIDEE as, “A behavioural contract. When defined clearly, it becomes an operating system. RIDEE gives VFD a shared language that ties together identity, execution, and scale through its global network.”

RIDEE now serves as the standard for aligning teams across geographies, promoting autonomous decision-making, and reinforcing intentional leadership across the Group’s expanding portfolio.

Looking Ahead: Global Expansion in Motion

Closing the event, Mr. Tony Elumelu, CFR, delivered an inspiring keynote urging VFD Group to lead with purpose and tenacity, “Excellence is in going the extra mile.” Says Elemule.

The event concluded with a clear message: VFD Group is not only committed to scaling its footprint across Africa but is also actively charting a path toward global expansion.

Following a stellar financial year marked by double-digit growth in profit before tax and a sharp rise in share activity on the Nigerian Exchange from 50,000 at debut to over 13 million shares traded VFD is poised for its next chapter of growth, underpinned by a strong cultural foundation.