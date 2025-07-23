VERJ Technologies charts new path for Internet access in underserved Nigerian communities

Port Harcourt—In a nation of over 220 million people, where digital access increasingly defines opportunities in education, business, and daily life, a new player is stepping in to challenge the long-standing frustrations around internet service.

VERJ Technologies, a next-generation Internet Service Provider (ISP), is making its debut with a bold mission: to provide truly reliable, high-speed, and affordable internet—starting with Nigeria’s underserved communities.

Founded by Akwaowo Elohim, Nelson Elimimian, Uduakobong Ifiok, and Vera Ediale, VERJ Technologies was born from a growing concern shared by many Nigerians: “We’re paying for ‘unlimited’ data, but running out halfway through the month.”

In a market long dominated by major telecom providers, many Nigerians—especially those in semi-urban and rural areas—remain digitally sidelined. Despite Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest economy, more than 40% of the population still lacks dependable internet access.

“This isn’t just a service gap; it’s an economic and social limitation,” the VERJ team explains. “Mobile data remains expensive and often fails to deliver consistent quality or speed. That’s the reality for millions.”

With its initial roll-out in Port Harcourt, VERJ Technologies combines Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) to offer faster, more dependable internet connectivity. The company is also tailoring its services to meet the specific needs of homes, SMEs, educational institutions, and even faith-based groups, reinforcing a user-first approach to digital inclusion.

What makes VERJ Technologies stand out is its grassroots-first strategy. Launched from Port Harcourt, a city not typically associated with major tech innovations, the company is deliberately choosing to begin its rollout from the peripheries rather than the urban core. This move, the founders believe, reflects the company’s larger vision: that real transformation often starts where others are not looking.

As Nigeria’s demand for digital equity grows louder, VERJ’s entrance underscores a broader shift: one where affordability, reliability, and transparency are no longer optional, but essential.