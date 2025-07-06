Vast landmass, ungoverned spaces fuel insecurity in Niger, Kebbi — Amb. Ibeto

File image of bandits

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Movement for the Creation of Kainji State, Ambassador Ahmed Ibeto, has said that the expansive landmass and poorly governed territories in Niger and Kebbi states are contributing significantly to the growing insecurity in the region.

Speaking during the North Central Zonal Public Hearing on Constitution Review organised by the Senate, Ibeto said the proposed Kainji State, comprising Kontagora and Borgu emirates of Niger State and Zuru Emirate in Kebbi State, would enhance security and improve administrative reach in the affected areas.

He stated that the current structure of Niger State makes it nearly impossible for government presence to be felt across all communities, leaving many areas vulnerable to criminal activities.

His words: “With the sheer size of Niger State, there are vast ungoverned spaces that have become hideouts for criminal elements. For instance, travelling from Madala near Suleja to Babana, a border town with the Republic of Benin, can take up to two days. This makes effective security deployment and governance extremely difficult.

“The landmass of Niger State alone is larger than that of 10 States in Nigeria combined. It covers about 47,395 square kilometres, which is approximately 10 percent of the entire country. Our zone has a population of about 3.4 million, more than what is found in many existing states.

“From the colonial period to post-independence administrative adjustments, our communities have been split and placed under different jurisdictions. Despite these divisions, the historical, cultural, and social bonds remain strong. We believe it is time to reunite and govern ourselves more effectively through the creation of Kainji State.

“Once these areas are made more accessible and receive proper governance structures, we will see a drastic reduction in insecurity. This isn’t just a political demand, it’s a practical solution to a pressing challenge.”