Vanguard mid-year thanksgiving/Mr Sam Amuka @ 90 celebration: Uncle Sam’s life, a testament to divine impact — Cleric

…Says true riches lie in impact on lives

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

LAGOS — THE Regional Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Pastor Francis Alia, yesterday, described the life of the Publisher and Chairman of Vanguard Media Limited, Mr Sam Amuka, fondly called Uncle Sam, as a testament to divine impact.

He made the remark during Vanguard Media Christian Fellowship, VMCF Mid-Year Thanksgiving and the 90th birthday celebration of Uncle Sam, with the theme ‘Long Life with Satisfaction Divinely Ordained’ held at Vanguard Newspaper’s Corporate office, Kirikiri Canal in Apapa, Lagos.

In his sermon titled ‘An Impact of Longevity,’ Pastor Alia stated that success is not measured by material wealth but by the number of lives an individual has touched.

Alia who took the text from Psalm 91:16, stressed that true riches lie in the impact individual makes,and not in their bank balance.

He said: “You don’t know a millionaire or billionaire by his account but by the number of lives he has touched.”

While urging the staff of Vanguard Media Limited to pursue purposeful living, he said: “I titled message as long life with satisfaction. I call it an impact of longevity. Which comes from the text Psalm 91:16. It says ‘with long life will I satisfy him and show him my salvation.’

According to him, “God has used Uncle Sam to touch lives.

“Every one of us was born for a purpose; each of us has an agenda here on earth. Your purpose is the blueprint of your existence — the reason you came to this earth. Your purpose is what you are meant to achieve but may not yet have achieved.”

The man of God who was happy with the transformation going on in Vanguard said that before this time next year, God will perfect everything about the Vanguard. He later prayed for the company and the publisher Mr Sam Amuka and his family.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the fellowship, Overseer Emmanuel O. Emmanuel, commended staff and guests, who have continually sacrificed their time to pray for the organisation.

While eulogising the publisher of Vanguard, he described him as a grandfather of good old age, even at 90.

Emmanuel praised Uncle Sam as a man who has touched many lives in countless ways, describing him as an extraordinary philanthropist.

He said: “Uncle Sam has given scholarships. He is an extraordinary philanthropist. There is hardly any good thing he has not done for people.

“He places premium on the joy and comfort of others above his own. Yet, some of those he helped with his life still stabbed him in the back.”