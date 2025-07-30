Vandalism prompts Globacom to relocate fibres in nationwide overhaul

By Juliet Umeh

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has announced a comprehensive network improvement and expansion project across Nigeria to enhance customer experience and service delivery.

The initiatives come as the company reaffirms its commitment to providing superior network quality and expanded coverage, particularly in light of recent tariff adjustments approved by regulatory authorities.

In a statement yesterday, Globacom said it had been working to ensure subscribers nationwide received optimal value for their money.

The statement read: “We decided, at a huge cost, to relocate the fibres, many of which had been vandalised in several places by uncoordinated road construction activities, in order to bring best-in-class services to customers.

“A core component of this upgrade involves the strategic deployment of new base stations, not only to extend coverage to previously underserved locations but also to densify existing areas with growing populations. This densification effort is designed to guarantee excellent network quality for both voice and data services across the entire country.

“A significant undertaking highlighted by the company is the costly relocation of its fibre infrastructure in several critical locations where road construction activities have adversely impacted network quality. These affected areas include major routes such as Auchi-Okene, Benin-Ekpoma, Lafia-Akwanga, Minna-Abuja, and Funtua-Gusau.”

According to the statement, the company said the ongoing exercises signalled brighter prospects for Glo customers, with the imminent completion of several hundred new sites nationwide.

‘’This year alone, the network has already deployed thousands of 4G LTE sites in key cities and locations, with hundreds more currently being rolled out to further scale up capacity.

‘’Complementing this, there has been a massive upgrade of backhaul capacity, encompassing both microwave and fibre infrastructure, alongside a seamless, well-planned improvement in the core network,’’ the company stated.

Globacom assured that these concerted efforts would culminate in enhanced service delivery, superior network quality, and expanded coverage, promising customers faster data speeds and improved overall network performance.

Looking ahead, the company targets the addition of over a thousand new sites within the next year, with particular focus on integrating more LTE sites to deepen its reliable data reach.

Furthermore, Globacom is prioritising the extension of fibre to many of its hub sites, aiming for greater reliability and a more robust delivery of services.

In a move towards environmental sustainability, the telco is also focusing on minimising its carbon emissions.