UYOTA congratulates Mohammed Babangida on his appointment as BoA Chairman

Uplifting Youth Through Agriculture, UYOTA, a youth-led agricultural and socio-economic development organisation, has congratulated Mohammed Babangida, son of former Nigerian military president Ibrahim Babangida, on his appointment as Chairman of the Nigeria Bank of Agriculture.

The organisation, also, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for entrusting such critical role to a “capable young leader” at such a time in the nation’s history.

UYOTA, in a statement signed yesterday by its Co-founder, Prince Nnamdi Richie Adigwe, said Babangida’s appointment comes at a critical time when Nigeria’s food systems and rural economy urgently require visionary leadership, inclusive policies, and innovative financial solutions.

The statement read in parts: “Your proven track record of service and commitment to national development gives renewed hope for a stronger, youth-driven agricultural sector.

“At UYOTA, we regard the Bank of Agriculture as a cornerstone institution for transforming agriculture into a vibrant engine for food security, youth employment, and wealth creation.

“We are confident that under your leadership, the Bank will be repositioned to empower a new generation of agripreneurs and unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.”

It also described the appointment as a reflection of Tinubu’s progressive commitment to youth inclusion in leadership and national decision-making.