Usyk and Dubois gave a great show – Peter Oboh

Former boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has congratulated both Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, especially Usyk, for the “fantastic boxing performance” at London Wembley Stadium yesterday, Saturday, July 19.

Read Also: ‘My heart says Dubois, my head is Usyk’ – Ex-boxing champion, Peter Oboh

Usyk cemented his status as the outstanding heavyweight of his generation with an emphatic fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois in their undisputed world title bout at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The victory saw Ukraine’s Usyk extend his unbeaten professional record to 24 fights as the WBA, WBC and WBO champion added his British opponent’s IBF belt to his collection.

Reacting, Peter Oboh said: “Now Oleksandr Usyk has become truly victorious by winning all the heavyweight boxing world title belts with a round five TKO over Dubois.

“A strange thing is I have one thing in common with each of the fighters. Usyk is southpaw boxer, and I was a southpaw, too. And Dubois was born September 6, just like me.

“Meanwhile, it was a full house at Wembley, and it must be said that both fighters gave a great show. They gave their best and have every reason to he proud.

“However, the old Warri adage still stands: when two strong iron is being regularly bang together, the weaker one will surely give way.

“One great truth in boxing is that most of the time it is style that makes the fight. But the stronger truth is abilities and some little luck plus grace can overcome all.

“I will love to see Oleksandr Usyk against opponents out of the Commonwealth Nations. Boxing greats such as Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis,” said Peter Oboh, who was a British, Commonwealth and W.B.A. Light Heavyweight boxing champion.