Use increased PAP allocation for development of Niger Delta, not Stipend increments, Opunama tells Otuaro 

PAP boss, Otuaro

A prominent ex-agitator, High Chief Andabofa Opunama, has called on the administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Chief Dennis Burutu Otuaro, not to yield to the demands of some selfish beneficiaries who are urging that the increased budgetary allocation for the programme be used for stipend increments.

He stated that the increased Amnesty budget should instead be used for the empowerment of those who were at the forefront of the struggle but were not enlisted, as well as for supporting the widows of those who died during the struggle and for building infrastructure for impacted communities in the Niger Delta, among other priorities.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Chief Opunama explained that those agitating for salary increases are primarily those who hold many slots—ranging from 50, 100, 200, to 300 slots and so on.

According to him, “These greedy beneficiaries know that when the stipend is increased, they will benefit more at the detriment of the larger population of the Niger Delta region.”

“The Presidential Amnesty Programme was created by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to mitigate militancy and violence, address environmental degradation, promote youth empowerment and rehabilitation, and foster peace and stability.

“And indeed, the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has been focused on reintegration and infrastructural development to promote peace and stability in the Niger Delta region,” he added.

Chief Opunama reiterated that the increased budgetary allocation for the Presidential Amnesty Programme should continue to concentrate on its reintegration efforts by identifying the widows of fallen agitators, less privileged individuals, jobless Niger Deltans, and those who were enlisted in the programme under various circumstances. He emphasized the need to engage them in vocational training, education, and economic empowerment opportunities to facilitate their smooth transition back into society.

He pointed out that the PAP can utilize the increased budgetary allocation to rebuild and improve critical infrastructure in the Niger Delta, such as roads, thereby enhancing connectivity and access to remote areas.

Furthermore, the funds can be used to improve healthcare services and outcomes for local communities, construct water projects to ensure access to clean water and sanitation, and encourage active participation from impacted communities in decision-making processes. There should also be a focus on providing vocational training, micro-credit schemes, and entrepreneurial opportunities for men, widows, and the elderly.

“Social support should include targeted assistance for vulnerable groups, such as widows and the elderly, to address their unique needs,” he added.

“By adopting this community-centric approach, ex-agitators can become agents of positive change, helping to rebuild and strengthen the Niger Delta region.

“This shift in focus will ultimately benefit the entire community, promoting lasting peace and prosperity,” concluded Chief Opunama.