US visa restriction: Retaliate against Trump even if only one American affected, ex-envoy tells Tinubu

By Olayinka Ajayi

A former Ambassador, who had served Nigeria in an Asian country and preferred to be anonymous, in this interview, asks President Bola Tinubu’s government to reciprocate United States (US) ‘disgraceful’ visa restriction regime with stiffer policies. But he adds that the development is a blessing in disguise for Nigerians. The US had announced last week that it was replacing five-year visa validity with multiple entries for Nigerians with three months visa validity with single entry, effective July 8, 2025. Excerpts of interview:

Despite the two countries bilateral relations, how will the new visa policy affect Nigerian travelers and business people who frequently visit the US?

Of course, it will affect them negatively both in terms of time and cost. There’s very little you can do, in particular business-wise, when the validity of your visa is only 3 months and with only a single entry! Businesses in SMEs, services, and entertainment, in particular, are likely to suffer. As for travelers, the new visa policy would be a huge disincentive! Please bear in mind that before this new visa policy, Nigerians were eligible for US visas of five-year validity with multiple entries.

Now, to apply for a visa of 3-month validity with a single entry shouldn’t be worth it in terms of cost and the hassles involved for any serious-minded traveler.

What steps can the Nigerian government take to negotiate better visa terms with the US, considering the global visa reciprocity process?

In line with the principle of reciprocity, Nigeria should immediately impose the same visa regime on Americans travelling to Nigeria. Agreed, there may not be many Americans travelling to Nigeria, but even if it is only one American, the same visa regime should be imposed. Nigeria is a sovereign and a regional power and should not accept being treated shabbily!

After being at par with the US on reciprocal visa regimes, both the US and Nigeria can explore through channels such as the Bi-national Commission, bilateral relations (through diplomatic channels), Chambers of Commerce, etc., ways of instituting decent, respectable and mutually acceptable visa regimes.

How does the new visa regime impact the US-Nigeria economic relationship, particularly in areas like trade and investments?

As I have noted above, the new visa regime will adversely affect trade and investments. The new visa regime will constrict business activities and investment activities in areas such as oil and gas, agriculture, telecoms, fintech and consumer goods. Also, it will have deleterious effects on the burgeoning and captivating impact of Nigerian professionals in the US, especially in academia, medicine, engineering, technology, business, music, film, literature, and fashion cuisine, among others.

What measures can Nigerian citizens take to adapt to the new visa policy and minimise disruption to their travel plans?

How do you adapt to a bad policy? It should be condemned, and Nigeria should reciprocate immediately. However, I learnt the new visa policy took effect only from July 8, 2025, and would not affect US visa holders prior to this date. In any case, if any Nigerian with this harsh visa regime still wants to travel to the US, good luck to him or her! More importantly, to me, I think this new US visa regime should be a wake-up call to all Nigerians. We should consider this a blessing in disguise! We should focus more and improve our economic conditions at home.

We should leave no stone unturned in our effort to transform Nigeria into a strong and competitive economy with considerable improvement in our infrastructure and facilities. All the huge resources Nigerians, in particular, the youths, expend (and non-refundable) on seeking visas to the US and other western countries should be better utilised at home to build up themselves and the society. Once Nigeria is strong and competitive economically, these same countries that are currently insulting Nigeria with either harsh visa conditions or outright denials (without refunds) will be falling over themselves and begging to enter Nigeria! We were in the position in the 70s and can & will be even in a more enviable position again!

Does this policy change reflect a broader shift in US immigration policies towards African countries?

Of course, the new administration in the US has made anti-immigration a major plank of its domestic policy. My focus here is Nigeria. Whatever immigration policy the current US administration has towards other African countries is within the purview of the US. Hopefully, as far as Nigeria is concerned, Nigeria-US relations will eventually return to an even keel.

Some analysis posited that it was done in bad taste as reciprocity. As a renowned diplomat of international repute, what are your thoughts?

Given the longstanding nature and depth of Nigeria/US relations, I think the new US visa policy unilaterally clamped on Nigeria is an unfriendly act. You don’t treat a friendly country by imposing such a disgraceful visa regime.