US says Green Card holders with criminal history face revocation, deportation

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says lawful permanent residents (Green Card holders) with past criminal records face revocation of their status and removal from the U.S.

The agency stated this on Tuesday in a notice to Green Card holders regarding some of its rules.

CBP prides itself for “protecting the American people, safeguarding our borders and enhancing the nation’s economic security”.

“Attention Green Card Holders: Having a criminal history does not make you an upstanding lawful permanent resident,” the agency stated.

The U.S. customs and border agency stressed that holding a Green Card is a privilege adding the government reserves the right to revoke it if the holder has a past criminal record.

“Possessing a green card is a privilege, not a right.

“Under our nation’s laws, our government has the authority to revoke your green card if our laws are broken and abused.

“In addition to immigration removal proceedings, lawful permanent residents presenting at a U.S. port of entry with previous criminal convictions may be subject to mandatory detention.” (NAN)