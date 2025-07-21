US presidential prize winner, Voke Ogueh nominated for diaspora merit award

Arco Group Plc has nominated Voke Ogueh to receive the National Diaspora Merit Award at the 2025 Nigerians in Diaspora celebrations, scheduled to take place in Abuja on July 25 and 26.

In a statement signed by its Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr Alfred Okoigun, the leading oil and gas servicing firm said the nomination is in line with its efforts to promote excellence in science and technology.

Ogueh was recently honoured with the 2025 U.S Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) by the President of the United States.

“We believe that Voke Ogueh deserves to be meaningfully recognised at home to inspire others and to celebrate global Nigerian achievements in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM),” the statement read.

Ogueh’s passion for problem-solving had earned her an A1 in Mathematics in SSCE and a full Shell Petroleum Company Scholarship to study Industrial Mathematics at the University of Benin.

She is currently the Vice President of Digital Education at Scrumban AI, a Texas, U.S.-based tech startup, where she leads the Talent Acceleration Programme Team.

The team transforms the experiences of participants through digital tools, mentorship, and scalable solutions used in the tech industry.

“I am focused on bridging the skill gaps, especially among young graduates, and empowering the new age workforce in digital productivity tools with a growth mindset.

“I also inspire young Africans to make a difference worldwide,” she said.